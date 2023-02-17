JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out photo, video shortcut within chats on Windows beta

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta.

The new option will allow users to share photos and videos directly from the application, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called 'File', however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents.

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store.

The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta.

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so users can manually fix that bug by disabling those notifications.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:51 IST

