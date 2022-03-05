Microsoft to bring mouse, keyboard support on Xbox Cloud Gaming

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Microsoft Surface Pro X: Solid as a Windows 11 tablet, but so as a laptop
Microsoft, Telangana seal deal for Rs 15,000-cr data centre in Hyderabad
-
Tech giant Microsoft is working to bring mouse and keyboard integration to Xbox Cloud Gaming, with platform-level support currently in development for the service.
The move will provide a new choice of peripheral to experience Xbox titles via cloud streaming, accompanying the existing touch controls, prominent among mobile users, reports Windows Central.
It would also improve accessibility on platforms like Windows and macOS, where mice and keyboards are commonplace accessories.
Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly known as Xbox Project xCloud, has continued to expand since its 2019 trials, since launching with an Android-native app, plus a web-based app available for iOS and desktop PCs, the report said.
Microsoft also introduced Xbox console support in late 2021, later allowing Xbox Series X|S exclusives like Microsoft Flight Simulator to make the jump to aging Xbox One consoles.
Microsoft now looks to add mouse and keyboard support to some titles, according to recent comments from Microsoft Flight Simulator head, Jorg Neumann.
Mouse and keyboard support would provide a new option for cloud gaming, accompanying existing alternatives geared to phones.
Microsoft has a growing list of touch-enabled titles, retrofitting custom on-screen touch inputs upon Xbox streaming, mimicking native mobile gaming.
The company has also experimented with gyroscope inputs, allowing users to control some games by moving their phones.
While Neumann didn't commit to a timeline, it is Microsoft's first acknowledgment of plans to support mouse and keyboard via the service.
Mouse and keyboard support would improve ease of access via the web, alleviating the requirement for a controller or any surplus hardware on a PC.
--IANS
vc/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU