How Samsung Galaxy rewrote smartphone history in last decade

As Samsung geared up to showcase its flagship Galaxy S22 series, the company on Wednesday shared how it has consistently been setting the bar for the industry with its latest models unveiled at every Unpacked event, and this year is going to be no different.

Samsung said in a statement that it has been leading the industry by introducing hardware (HW) and software (SW) that break the existing mold every year for the past 12 years since the unveiling of the first Galaxy S device in 2010.

"Some of the most game-changing so far include a large-screen smartphone with excellent immersion; a smartphone-stylus combination that enhanced productivity and creativity; and the world's first dual-pixel camera technology," said the South Korean major.

Samsung kicked off the trend of the large screen era in the with the introduction of their AMOLED display. This display, developed using Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) technology, is characterised by its clear picture quality, self-luminescence and larger screen size.

The S was the world's first smartphone to be launched with a Super AMOLED display, an ultra-thin screen that consumes less power and provides crisper and more vivid picture quality.

Samsung has continued to take its AMOLED technology to the next level by unveiling devices with more powerful and more advanced screens.

With the introduction of the Galaxy Note equipped with S Pen, it is now possible to save and share everything from memos to drawings right on our smartphone's screen. In 2011, the Galaxy Note was launched with an S Pen that supported 256 levels of pressure onto the device's large screen.

Since then, both the Note and the S Pen have become inseparable, and as the series has developed, both have evolved significantly.

Samsung Knox, installed on Galaxy devices since the Galaxy Note 3 in 2013, protects devices on a step-by-step basis from the chipset to the operating system (OS) and application level, while also blocking hacking and unauthorized access. In 2021, the company launched Samsung Knox Vault with the Galaxy S21 in order to thoroughly ensure the protection of ever-growing amounts of data.

Samsung expanded the horizon of smartphone experiences by applying waterproof and dustproof functions to the Galaxy S5 for the first time in 2014.

The IP68 rating is given to devices after testing in fresh water at a depth of 1.5m for 30 minutes.

The company introduced Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service that replaces the cash and credit cards in a user's wallet, on the Galaxy S6 in 2015.

In 2016, Samsung raised the smartphone camera function to a new level by installing the industry's first dual pixel in the Galaxy S7.

"At that time, the dual pixel was an image sensor only seen in high-end digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. By increasing the amount of light received by both the front and rear cameras, the Galaxy S7 was able to focus quickly and accurately, as well as take optimal photos in dark environments," said Samsung.

One UI is an interface that supports the unique user experience of Samsung Galaxy, and was first introduced in November 2018.

Updated last year, it harnesses a completely different colour palette with which to decorate a device's home screen, icons, notifications and wallpapers.

In 2019, Samsung pioneered the field of foldable smartphones by unveiling the world's first Galaxy Z Fold, equipped with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

Samsung not only pioneered a new form factor, but also new usability options through such functions as Flex mode, which allows for more usage scenarios by fixing the hinge at a specific angle, and Multi-Active Window, which can open and run apps at the same time with applications optimized for the foldable screen for a split screen view.

Last year, the company introduced the Object Eraser feature that lets you remove any unwanted objects in your photos with just a touch. The Object Eraser function, first introduced in the Galaxy S21, is a photo editing tool that harnesses artificial intelligence.

