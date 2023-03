Nothing Phone (1) users complain on Twitter about multiple issues

Several users of the Phone (1) have been complaining about multiple issues with the device on Twitter, such as -- it gets stuck while booting up, fingerprint freeze, lag in the touchscreen and more.

A user on has shared a video showing the phone getting stuck while booting.

"My Phone 1 keeps getting stuck in a bootloop for absolutely no reason! It's beyond frustrating. And to top it off, this has only started happening since I updated to Android 13. Anyone else facing the same??".

"Bro, I m having the same problem. I have tagged also. But they are of no help till date. This is my situation," another user wrote who is facing the same issue.

Apart from this, a user said that there is a problem with the touchscreen after the update.

"After the update..touch screen is lagging sometimes".

Further, users also have issues with the fingerprint sensor.

"Many bugs, when I touch the fingerprint, it is stuck and is fully unresponsive," a user mentioned.

Last year, some of the Nothing Phone (1) users complained about the issue with the display along with delays in deliveries of the smartphone.

On Twitter, a few users complained that they see a green tint on the display of their smartphone, and some of them have accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the matter seriously.

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone's display should not be like this in everyday usage," a user wrote with a picture of the smartphone on .

