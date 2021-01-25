OnePlus launches Buds Z limited edition in India for Rs 3,699

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch: Report
OnePlus Nord review: Imperfect yet solid smartphone in the midrange segment
OnePlus 9 series to miss out on periscope lens, says report
OnePlus 8T review: Fine upgrade, but not yet there as a premium smartphone
OnePlus 8T brings several upgrades over OnePlus 8 despite cheaper price tag
-
OnePlus on Monday launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington, for Rs 3,699 in India.
"For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition,'' said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus in a statement.
According to the company, the new OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition features the artist's signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs.
The limited-edition earphones have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case.
Equipped with a dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, these earphones construct a thoroughly immersive soundstage.
On a full charge, these limited-edition earphones provide an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of vibrant audio.
It comes with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a snug, stable and comfortable fit.
''For the OnePlus Buds Z, it was not just about adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication,'' Harrington added.
The limited-edition earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, and Quick Pair for the most convenient way to stay connected while watching a movie or simply enjoying music on the go.
In addition to superior audio quality, it offers an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance for sports like jogging and workouts at the gym.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU