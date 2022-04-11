OnePlus says strengthening its localisation efforts in India market

Global smartphone brand on Monday said it is seeking new opportunities to strengthen its localisation efforts in India to bring the best of its technology to the users in the country.

The company, which has brought its first flagship of the year -- the 10 Pro 5G -- to the country which is a 'make-in-India' device said it has further strengthened its manufacturing capabilities here.

"Our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative started in February 2018 and since then, we are manufacturing all our in India. Not only are our flagship devices manufactured in India, but our mid-premium and our TVs are also manufactured in the country for the domestic market," Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, told IANS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro resonates with the brand's signature elements -- fast and smooth experience and exceptional build quality, and with the industry-leading features

"We will continue to elevate the consumer experience and create new milestones in 2022 as well," Nakra added.

OnePlus 10 Pro houses a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 150-degree ultrawide sensor, 5-layer 3D passive cooling system, 'SUPERVOOC' Charging, and the HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

To top it up, OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with a 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine -- four times faster than its predecessor.

The device has a noticeably better day life with a 5000mAh battery offering a dual-cell design -- the largest ever inside a OnePlus flagship.

According to Nakra, the camera setup this time around takes mobile photography to new limits.

"The OnePlus 10 Pro's second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile takes photography a step further with the introduction of the OnePlus 'Billion Colour Solution', which empowers the camera setup to shoot in 10-bit colour in auto mode and 12-bit colour in Pro Mode," he informed.

"The goal of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad is to bring the legendary camera manufacturer's eight-decade-plus lineage of expertise to more people than ever before," the OnePlus executive noted.

OnePlus had a hugely successful 2021, shipping 11 million globally which is the highest annual shipment in its history.

OnePlus emerged as the market leader in the affordable premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000) in India in overall 2021, led by the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus also emerged as the 5G smartphone market leader in terms of the highest share of 5G smartphone shipments in India in 2021, with a 19 per cent market share.

"In line with our new global business strategy, we have focused on diversifying our business and expanding our product portfolio to bring OnePlus' leading technology to users across different price points," Nakra told IANS.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)