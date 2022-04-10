Is Twitter dying as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift not tweeting: Musk

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages
Instagram tests new feature to support social movements through hashtags
-
Elon Musk, who is now on the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in it for nearly $3 billion, took a fresh dig at the Parag Agrawal-led platform, asking if the micro-blogging platform is dying as several high-profile accounts do not tweet frequently.
Sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts, Musk asked: "Is Twitter Dying?"
"Most of these top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" He posted late on Saturday.
The list from the Twitter account of World of Statistics had names like former US president Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), singer Justin Bieber (114.3 million) and Katy Perry (108.8 million) and others top accounts belonging to popular artists Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
"For example, @taylorswift13 hasn't posted anything in 3 months," Musk asked.
"And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO further commented.
Musk has more than 80 million followers on the platform.
On Friday, Twitter said it plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Musk's influence on the company's board.
Twitter last week said it will not give Musk any special treatment on the platform, after he earned a seat on the company's board of directors.
Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said the platform is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," implying that Musk will be subject to the same Twitter rules as everyone else.
In other words, Twitter could likely still ban or suspend Musk, if need be.
After Musk disclosed his purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, the platform's CEO Agrawal confirmed Musk would serve as a class II director on the company's board until 2024.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU