Samsung aiming to wow tech world with new innovations at CES 2022

Can Electronics live up to the expectations and hype that the company helped create in the days leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week?

Earlier this week, the South Korean tech giant unveiled a teaser video featuring alien employees working hard behind a frosted window on the next innovations.

Aliens have been often used by the company in its marketing strategy to create hype about its tech prowess being unparalleled and on another level.

As far back as in 2013, the company said on its website that it had formed "a strategic alliance with the aliens" to materialise innovative ideas into products at the Lab.

"The of modern IT gadgets is so advanced that many times it is hard to believe that we, human beings, have developed such things," it wrote in the post.

Of course, it said, "All this is just a joke," at the end of the post, adding it "has no intention of dishonouring or disrespecting any extraterrestrial life forms that may or may not exist. We are just kidding, so please if you exist, don't come at us about it."

At the industry trade show, which takes place from January 5-8, said it will unveil a series of new appliances and prototypes that are meant to "create new and meaningful experiences" for users under the theme of "Together for Tomorrow."

On the mobile front, the tech giant is expected to debut its long-delayed Galaxy S21 FE, among other things, touted by the company as "a tribute to Galaxy fans," the most affordable phone in Samsung's premium S20 line, reports Yonhap news agency.

Among the new products to be unveiled at the show is a full array of customizable Bespoke appliances, allowing users to personalize the home appliances' color, material and modules. New launches include Samsung's first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator, the Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum cleaner and the Bespoke Washer and Dryer.

--IANS

wh/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)