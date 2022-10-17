JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung develops 'MicroLED on Silicon' to replace glass for AR headset

Samsung is reportedly developing "MicroLED on Silicon" (LEDoS) for augmented reality (AR) headsets

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Samsung is reportedly developing "MicroLED on Silicon" (LEDoS) for augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays have been used in VR headsets for years, but now the company is developing next generation technology for AR displays that will be based on MicroLED. Currently, glass is used as the base for displays rather than silicon, reports GSMArena.

The South Korean tech giant's long-term objective is to create LEDoS screens with 6,600 pixel-per-inch (ppi) resolution, the report said.

According to Kim Min-woo, the leader of the Samsung Display group, 5,000 ppi is the minimum need for AR displays, and the space between pixels must be five micrometres or less. The subpixels for red, green, and blue should not be larger than three micrometres.

Samsung Display is creating OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) panels in addition to LEDoS. However, MicroLED is brighter and hence more suited for AR applications, the report said

The difference between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is that AR integrates virtual items into the actual environment and needs to match the brightness of the light around the user.

On the other hand, VR only uses virtual reality because the VR screen isolates the user from the outside world, and lesser brightness can be effective.

--IANS

aj/vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:20 IST

