Apple confirms iOS 16's SIM bug affecting iPhone 14 series: Reports

The iOS 16.0.1 update resolves the activation or migration issues faced by the users of new iPhones

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | bug

Apple iPhone 14 series
Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple has confirmed that its iOS 16's SIM bug is affecting iPhone 14 users.

The tech giant acknowledges that a message stating 'SIM Not Supported' may show on iPhone 14 series' devices, reports MacRumors.

The smartphone can completely freeze once the pop-up message has been displayed.

The company claimed to investigate the problem and adds that there is no hardware issue, advising customers to keep their software updated.

Apple recommended users to wait for a short while to see if the warning goes away and should not try to recover the device if it does not.

Earlier, the company had fixed a bug in the iOS 16 update that prevented some customers from activating new iPhone 14 devices.

The iOS 16.0.1 update resolves the activation or migration issues faced by the users of new iPhones.

The company had sent a memo to customers, saying that "there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks".

The tech giant said that there are no current official fixes and that support staff should "not create a repair (case) for the issue".

In a separate support update, the company said that if you have an issue with Messages or FaceTime after setting up your new iPhone, "update to the latest version of iOS to address the issue".

"iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. To resolve this, update to the latest version of iOS," said Apple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:23 IST

