Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite coming to India in Feb; to be priced under Rs 45000

Taking big on OnePlus, South Korean giant is all set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 processor in India next month in the accessible price range of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000.

According to industry sources, Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in the country in the first week of February.

Galaxy S10 Lite will be sold through online retail major Flipkart and launch deals are likely to bring prices closer to Rs 40,000, the sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Galaxy S10 Lite will give a renewed push to Samsung's strategy in the premium segment (priced above Rs 30,000), where its flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Note series have traditionally done very well.

Galaxy S10 Lite will house 48MP main camera, 12MP 'Ultra Wide' and 5MP 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)'. The device will feature a 32MP Selfie camera.

The device will come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Pay.

announced new Galaxy S10 Lite along with another flagship Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones earlier this month.

"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)