Videotex International begins manufacturing webOS Hub 2.0 in India
Business Standard

Samsung launches 'Dropship' for cross platform file sharing

The new update would come with support for Unicode 15. It means the tech giant would be the first Android phone to have the latest emojis

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Mobiles | Smartphone apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung will pay a rent of Rs 1.94 crore a month for the first three years and see around 15 per cent escalation every three years. At Rs 55 per sq ft per month, the deal is aligned with market rates, said experts.
Samsung

Samsung has launched a new file-sharing application 'Dropship' that allows user to transfer files between all kinds of devices.

According to GSMArena, the application is currently available for South Korean users through the Galaxy Store.

The new application enables users to share up to 5GB of files every day by uploading files from the host device and creating a QR code that recipients can scan to download the file.

The file sender must have an Android 13 smartphone with OneUI 5, which is currently limited to Galaxy S22 series, the report said.

The recipient just has to scan the QR code, which starts the file download instantly without needing the application or a registered Samsung account.

Meanwhile, with the rollout of the stable version of Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its phones, the tech giant had announced to bring new emojis to its devices.

The new update would come with support for Unicode 15. It means the tech giant would be the first Android phone to have the latest emojis.

According to a report, Emojipedia announced in September that a new batch of emojis would be released through Unicode 15 -- a standard for encoding, representing and handling text.

--IANS

aj/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:16 IST

