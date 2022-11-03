BenQ launches Windows-based smart projector with Intel processor in India

Taiwanese electronics company on Thursday launched a Windows-based smart projector powered by the latest processors, designed for hybrid meetings.

Priced at Rs 95,000, the projector will be available at leading IT and consumer electronics retail outlets.

"The new smart projector provides meaningful all-in-one windows feature to commence meetings for the future by 3rd party control system compatibility," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, India, said in a statement.

"We intend to further strengthen and empower the industry with the launch of cutting-edge corporate solutions that will greatly improve operational efficiencies of businesses and reduce down-time, by improving workplace efficiencies," he added.

To use the smart projector, users can function it by simply logging in to a network account directly from the projector to instantly start cloud-based meetings and video conferences on a Full HD 1080p 150-inch big screen.

It can also download business applications from the Microsoft Store and host any Windows software, including web browsers and conferencing apps, for limitless collaboration, the company mentioned.

This projector can easily interface with Windows-based ecosystems along with smartboards, interactive boards and various cameras.

It also simplifies meeting setup with auto keystone, auto picture mode, and auto sound mode for its potent 5Wx2 audio system.

Moreover, the projector comes with an onsite warranty of two years.

