JUST IN
Sony planning to launch PlayStation VR2 for $550 next yr: Know more
Google announces package tracking feature in Gmail inbox: Details here
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Elon Musk may enable Twitter Edit button for everyone, says report
Phone sales will drop much more than expected in 2022, says Qualcomm
Twitter drops flagship developer event 'Chirp' as CEO Musk trims workforce
Meta to test ways to make & sell NFTs on Instagram to both fans, collectors
What is a phishing attack?
Indian iPhone users may get to use 5G services starting next week
50 mn networking conversations witnessed among rising workforce in Q3: Apna
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Sony planning to launch PlayStation VR2 for $550 next yr: Know more
Business Standard

BenQ launches Windows-based smart projector with Intel processor in India

This projector can easily interface with Windows-based ecosystems along with smartboards, interactive boards and various cameras

Topics
Intel | Projectors | BenQ

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BenQ
BenQ

Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Thursday launched a Windows-based smart projector powered by the latest Intel processors, designed for hybrid meetings.

Priced at Rs 95,000, the projector will be available at leading IT and consumer electronics retail outlets.

"The new smart projector provides meaningful all-in-one windows feature to commence meetings for the future by 3rd party control system compatibility," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said in a statement.

"We intend to further strengthen and empower the industry with the launch of cutting-edge corporate solutions that will greatly improve operational efficiencies of businesses and reduce down-time, by improving workplace efficiencies," he added.

To use the smart projector, users can function it by simply logging in to a network account directly from the projector to instantly start cloud-based meetings and video conferences on a Full HD 1080p 150-inch big screen.

It can also download business applications from the Microsoft Store and host any Windows software, including web browsers and conferencing apps, for limitless collaboration, the company mentioned.

This projector can easily interface with Windows-based ecosystems along with smartboards, interactive boards and various cameras.

It also simplifies meeting setup with auto keystone, auto picture mode, and auto sound mode for its potent 5Wx2 audio system.

Moreover, the projector comes with an onsite warranty of two years.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Intel

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU