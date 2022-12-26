JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A34 5G smartphone may feature 48MP main camera

The new device is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC processor to provide smooth and efficient performance

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone, Galaxy A34 5G, which is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera and 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A34 5G has recently been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with the model number 'SM-A346B_DSN', which indicates that it is likely to launch soon, reports Gizmochina.

The new device is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC processor to provide smooth and efficient performance.

To provide fast and smooth multitasking to users, the smartphone is also expected to have an octa-core processor, Mali G71 MP2 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 6GB of RAM.

The A34 5G is likely to offer a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the device is rumoured to run Android 13 and support 15W charging. The Galaxy A34 5G is also likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

This would provide a wide range of photography options to users and allow them to capture detailed and clear images in a variety of lighting conditions.

It is still not clear when the smartphone will be officially launched but its appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification indicates that it might launch soon, the report said.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 16:31 IST

