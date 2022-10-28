Samsung to bring new emojis to its devices with One UI 5 software update

With the rollout of the stable version of Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its phones, the tech giant has introduced to bring new to its devices.

The new update will come with support for Unicode 15. It means will be the first Android phone to have the latest .

According to Android Authority, Emojipedia announced in September that a new batch of would be released through Unicode 15 - a standard for encoding, representing, and handling text.

The new release would bring 31 new emojis, including things like a shaking face, a jellyfish, a hair pick, and more.

Back in September, Google announced it would be bringing support for Unicode 15 for Android by December.

Apparently, that wasn't soon enough for Samsung, as Emojipedia's blog announced had already added support for Unicode 15 to its One UI 5, according to a report.

As mentioned earlier, Unicode 15 only contains 31 new emojis, but with One UI 5, phones will get a total of 138 new emojis.

Samsung had ignored the 107 emojis that came with Unicode 14 back in 2021, which the company will be bringing with One UI 5, it added.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently introduced a "Maintenance Mode" feature for Galaxy devices with One UI 5 installed, which will protect users' personal data during servicing of the phone.

