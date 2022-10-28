JUST IN
Windows11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here
Out of stock: Up to 4-week long wait on Apple iPhone 14 Pro's online orders
YouTube to split video content across all channels into 3 separate tabs
No violation of net neutrality in network slicing, find Trai, DoT
Xiaomi unveils four Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in China: Details here
Snapchat lowers payout for Spotlight creators for the second time
Instagram users report problems with server connection, logging in
Global smartphone market sinks 9.7% YoY in Q3; only Apple in green in top 5
Joe Belfiore, face of Windows phone, to leave Microsoft after 32 years
Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth in Q3'2022
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Windows11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here
Business Standard

Samsung to bring new emojis to its devices with One UI 5 software update

The new release would bring 31 new emojis, including things like a shaking face, a jellyfish, a hair pick, and more

Topics
Samsung | smartphones | emojis

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

With the rollout of the stable version of Samsung's Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its phones, the tech giant has introduced to bring new emojis to its devices.

The new update will come with support for Unicode 15. It means Samsung will be the first Android phone to have the latest emojis.

According to Android Authority, Emojipedia announced in September that a new batch of emojis would be released through Unicode 15 - a standard for encoding, representing, and handling text.

The new release would bring 31 new emojis, including things like a shaking face, a jellyfish, a hair pick, and more.

Back in September, Google announced it would be bringing support for Unicode 15 for Android by December.

Apparently, that wasn't soon enough for Samsung, as Emojipedia's blog announced Samsung had already added support for Unicode 15 to its One UI 5, according to a report.

As mentioned earlier, Unicode 15 only contains 31 new emojis, but with One UI 5, Samsung phones will get a total of 138 new emojis.

Samsung had ignored the 107 emojis that came with Unicode 14 back in 2021, which the company will be bringing with One UI 5, it added.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently introduced a "Maintenance Mode" feature for Galaxy devices with One UI 5 installed, which will protect users' personal data during servicing of the phone.

--IANS

shs/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 15:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU