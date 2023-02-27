JUST IN
Business Standard

Schneider, Capgemini, Qualcomm join hands to boost 5G automated solution

The three companies have joined efforts on the design and installation of the solution at Schneider Electric's hoisting lab in Grenoble, France

Topics
Capgemini | Qualcomm | Schneider Electric

IANS  |  Barcelona 

5g

French company Schneider Electric, technology services major Capgemini, and chip maker Qualcomm on Monday announced their collaboration on a first-of-its-kind 5G-enabled automated hoisting solution at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 2023.

The three companies have customised an innovative end-to-end 5G Private Network solution, with the potential of transforming industrial automation systems through highly advanced virtual connectivity.

"This breakthrough end-to-end 5G private network hoisting solution is a perfect example of the power of working together as we pilot it at end-user sites this year. In addition, in the short-term, we will validate more industrial 5G use cases in various discrete manufacturing, hybrid automation, and process automation applications," Marc Lafont, Vice President, Innovation and Upstream Marketing, Schneider Electric, said in a statement.

The three companies have joined efforts on the design and installation of the solution at Schneider Electric's hoisting lab in Grenoble, France.

"The 5G end-to-end solution customised for Schneider Electric's hoisting system is a good example of the added value of 5G for industrial communication and really illustrates its potential to transform an industry segment," Fotis Karonis, Group Leader of 5G and Edge Computing at Capgemini, said in a statement.

The 5G Private Network solution, which replaces wired connections with wireless and unifies existing wireless connections from Schneider Electric's industrial automation system, demonstrates how it can simplify and optimise digital technology deployment at scale across industrial sites ranging from steel plants to ports, Schneider Electric said.

"By enabling a pre-integrated solution with the multi-vendor choice along with Open RAN automation and management technology to streamline deployment, management, and customisability of private networks, we're helping reduce complexities and accelerate time to market globally," Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, said in a statement.

Due to 5G's native low latency characteristics, it allows the system to replace fibre cables in remote-control operations, addressing the need to simplify network complexity, reduce wires, and provide long-term reliable connectivity.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:00 IST

