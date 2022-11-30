JUST IN
Amazon Web Services launches 'SimSpace Weaver' computer service
Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments may drop by 20 mn in Q4 of FY23: Report
Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more
Sony unveils Mocopi motion-tracking bands for Metaverse on smartphones
Samsung sees significant uptake of foldable smartphones by enterprise users
Premiumisation drove the surge in smartphone sales this festive season
Bluebugging: How hackers use your Bluetooth-enabled devices to steal data
YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world
Microblogging site Twitter may increase character limit from 280 to 1000
Google to develop AI with iCAD to improve breast cancer screening
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Amazon Web Services launches 'SimSpace Weaver' computer service
Business Standard

Sony PlayStation tournaments to start from Thursday, gamers gear up

Users can participate in the tournaments on both PS5 and PS4 consoles

Topics
Sony | PlayStation | gaming industry

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Gaming
(Bloomberg)

Gamers have geared up for Sony PlayStation's official 'Win-A-Thon' tournaments which will begin on Thursday and run through January 31, 2023.

Users can participate in the tournaments on both PS5 and PS4 consoles, Sony said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

While participating in the tournaments, users can rack up wins and raise their overall rating in the Win-A-Thon leaderboard competition.

"Succeed in any Win-A-Thon eligible tournament to have that victory count towards your overall ranking on your regional leaderboard. When the results are tallied at the end of January, all players with the most points will win awesome prizes," Sony said.

The top PS5 players will get a chance to win home accessories like the new DualSense Edge wireless controller or Pulse 3D wireless headset, while PS4 users could win PS5 consoles.

For its tournament, the PS5 Win-A-Thon will only support three games -- FIFA 23, Guilty Gear-Strive and NBA 2K23.

However, PS4 players will have access to a wider range of games, including Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and more.

"PlayStation Tournaments on PS5 will also coincide with the launch of a new PlayStation Tournaments Discord server. Players will be able to connect here to engage more deeply with the PlayStation competitive community," Sony added.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 14:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU