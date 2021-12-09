Telegram rolls out new privacy features for chats, groups on Android, iOS

-
ALSO READ
Telegram and Signal will never match the ubiquity of WhatsApp
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
WhatsApp expands joinable call feature to group chats: Check details here
iOS 15 set to rollout today: How to upgrade, supported iPhones, and more
Google's Android 12 might allow users to control phone with face gestures
-
Encrypted messaging app Telegram has started rolling out its latest monthly update for Android and iOS devices, adding numerous new features for users.
Some significant features include protected content in groups and channels, deleting messages by date, log in via calls, and many others.
"The new Protected Content feature will help creators protect the content they publish on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience. In order to provide complete control to users over their digital footprint, the Delete by Date feature will enable them to easily find and delete date specific chats from the history," the company said in a statement.
With protected content feature group and channel owners can now restrict their content to group or channel members only, prevent message forwarding and screenshots, and disable the ability to save media from posts. It aims to help creators and channel admins protect their media and posts in groups and channels.
Delete Messages by Date will allow users to delete any messages from a conversation at any time, and with this update, it's been made even more convenient as one can now clear chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat.
With new ways to log in via call, Telegram has now allowed some mobile devices with an option to receive a login call from Telegram and then enter several digits of the phone number that called - instead of getting codes via text message.
In the last update, Telegram introduced 8 new global chat themes, however they were only available on iOS so far. With this latest update, now Android users would be able to select from these 8 new chat themes for their UI.
Chat Settings have been fully redesigned, giving the new themes centre stage. Built by the Telegram team, every theme has a day and night mode, colourful animated background and gradient message bubbles.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU