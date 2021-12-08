JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Apple says looking into iPhone call drop issue amid continued complaints
Business Standard

Apple likely to launch new iPhone SE models in 2022, 2023

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively, reports MacRumors

Topics
Apple  | iPhone SE

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple, app store, apple app store

Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively, reports MacRumors.

The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 iPhone SE will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.

Kuo's predictions broadly line up with the plethora of existing rumours around the next-generation iPhone SE models, the report said.

Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024, as per the report.

Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023, the report said.

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip, the report said.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 08 2021. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU