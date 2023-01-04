JUST IN
Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more
Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023
CES 2023: Jabra unveils Elite 5, Evolve2, Enhance Plus wireless earbuds
Motorola rolls out software update to enable Reliance Jio True 5G on phones
CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled
Google rolls out software update for Pixel devices running Android 13
CES 2023: Asus unveils Republic of Gamers' gaming laptops with new CPUs
General Atomics announces partnership to manufacture aerostructure in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience

TikTok announced that it has expanded its 'audience controls' feature to allow creators to restrict their short-form videos to adult viewers

Topics
TikTok | Streaming video market | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Tiktok

TikTok announced that it has expanded its 'audience controls' feature to allow creators to restrict their short-form videos to adult viewers.

The platform's policies will still fully apply to creators who use this new feature, and the company will remove content which contains nudity and other violations of its Community Guidelines, TikTok said in a blogpost.

The platform aims to provide its community a safe, positive and joyful experience.

Moreover, TikTok partnered with "StopNCII.org, joining forces with Meta and Bumble, to bolster efforts to stop the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery."

"We've always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content, including content that directs to adult websites or apps," the platform said.

"Over 40,000 dedicated trust and safety professionals work to develop and enforce these policies and build processes and technologies to detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale."

Meanwhile, last month, the company had said that it was working on a new model to detect "borderline" or "suggestive" content.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TikTok

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU