Twitter rolls out ability to add content warnings to individual posts

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to let you send Direct Message straight from a tweet
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal takes 'few weeks' of parental leave
Twitter halts advertisements, recommendations in Russia, Ukraine
Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP
LIVE: Moscow claims it killed five Ukrainian troops who crossed into Russia
-
Under the new CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter is doubling down on efforts to sanitise its platform and now, the micro-blogging platform is giving all users access to the content warning feature.
Once you post the tweet with a warning, the image or video will appear blurred out, with a content warning explaining why you have flagged it.
"The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web. To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you've attached it to your Tweet," the company said in a statement.
One can tag multiple warnings for an individual piece of media.
Agrawal has already said that his top priority in the new role is to improve the company's execution and streamline how the micro-blogging platform operates.
Twitter is also overhauling the way it handles problematic and abusive tweets reported by its users, aiming to bring a more 'human first' approach to improve the quality of tweets flagged by its users for misinformation, hate speech, spam and others.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU