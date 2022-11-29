JUST IN
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs
App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced
Reliance Jio launches JioGamesCloud: What is it, how to sign-up, and more
WhatsApp launches 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS: Report
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Apple iPhone 15 may feature 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs
Business Standard

Twitter rolls out update to better identify 'low quality' Community Notes

The latest update will better identify and lock out more contributors who aren't writing helpful content

Topics
Elon Musk | Social media apps | Twitter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter, Twitter office
Twitter (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter has rolled out an algorithm update that identifies more low-quality Community Notes, which will result in the suspension of contributor status for those who write unhelpful annotations to provide further clarification and context on tweets.

Twitter said that those users will have to earn back their "contributor" status, as Elon Musk promotes community-based moderation as the future of the company.

The algorithm update will help more low quality notes get identified, more contributors who consistently write low quality notes have their writing ability locked (and have to earn it back) and contributor helpfulness scores improve with more scoring data, said the company.

"One of contributors' top frustrations is seeing and rating low quality notes. We just rolled out an algorithm update that identifies more low quality notes - saving contributors time, and improving the average quality of notes (and note writers)," the company said in a tweet thread.

The latest update will better identify and lock out more contributors who aren't writing helpful content.

"Contributors can write notes that propose context to be added to a Tweet. Or they can write notes explaining to other contributors why a Tweet isn't misleading, and therefore, shouldn't have context added to it," said the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter VP of product, Keith Coleman, clarified in a tweet that "low-quality" notes are rated as such if a "wide range of people" agree that a particular note is not helpful.

"This prevents one-sided outcomes," Coleman said.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 15:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU