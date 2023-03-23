Uber allows user to sync air travel via email integration in India

Ride-hailing major on Thursday introduced a new feature where riders in can opt to sync their plans with the platform via email integration.

The new feature helps riders pre-book their rides, while being assisted with pre-filled dates and times on their app, corresponding to their flight, saving them the hassle of booking a trip at the last moment.

The new feature is an opt-in, and will require riders to sync their email IDs with their app to be able to access it, the company said in a statement.

Among other new tools, Uber Reserve trips will be available to be booked up to 90 days in advance.

"This extension will allow for better planning when it comes to reserving a ride, including to the airport. This also gives driver partners the added advantage of being able to lock in their potential earnings, and plan their time better," said the ride-hailing platform.

Allowing flyers to better utilise their time at airports, the Uber app now features a step-by-step wayfinding guide, assisting riders on their way from the gate all the way to the Uber pickup zones.

The feature is being rolled out across 13 of the busiest airports in the country.

Additionally, riders at select airports will also see the approximate walking time from their gate to the pickup zone, helping them plan their journey accurately.

For drivers, the Uber driver app will now show the approximate waiting time at the airport before drivers can expect to get a ride, the number of cars in queue, and the number of expected flight arrivals over the next hour, the company said.

