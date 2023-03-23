Vu Televisions launches 43, 55-inch smart TV with 50W built-in soundbar

Vu Televisions on Thursday launched a new television set, available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, with a 50W built-in soundbar under its Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition portfolio.

The new TV will be available for purchase across online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

"It has been designed to bring an exquisite viewing experience to a wide audience, and with a sales projection of 30,000 units on launch, we are confident that it will be quite a success. Vu remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience possible, from start to finish," Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said, the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes replete with cutting-edge features, a bright display and delightful sound that alleviate the overall viewing experience.

The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached to the TV and ensures that the viewers can bask in an auditory feast without adding the cost and clutter of additional .

Further, the TV comes powered by the latest Google TV Operating System, which adds to its ease of access and smooth functionality through its voice-activated hotkey remote control.

The TV also features an A+ grade 400 nits high bright IPS panel for better picture quality.

