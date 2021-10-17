WhatsApp for iOS working on message reaction feature with new settings

-
ALSO READ
iOS 15 set to rollout today: How to upgrade, supported iPhones, and more
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
Apple stops signing iOS 15.0 following iOS 15.0.1 release
iOS 14.5 lets users unlock iPhone with face mask on, through Apple Watch
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
-
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been working on new reaction features as the new beta version of the platform brings the ability to manage reaction notifications with new settings to disable them or change their tone for iOS users.
With that users can be alerted (or not) by new reactions the same way they are with messages and groups notifications citing WABetaInfo, 9To5Mac reported on Saturday.
Even though WhatsApp is working on this feature, reactions are still not available for public beta testers to try it out, the report said.
Previously, WABetaInfo said messages can have an infinite amount of reactions but they will stop being counted when reaching 999 of them, after that a "+" sign will appear.
WhatsApp has also been working on multi-device support 2.0, which will bring an iPad app and let users connect to the app even without an internet connection with their phones or with it off.
At present, public beta testers for its desktop app are already able to join the multi-device beta programme, which lets you use WhatsApp with up to four devices paired without the need of a smartphone connected to the internet.
Recently, WhatsApp finally started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally.
With the new update, if a user chooses to back up his chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to him, and no one will be able to unlock the backup.
Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their end-to-end encryption backup, according to a recent report.
--IANS
vc/khz/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU