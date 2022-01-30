WhatsApp group admins will soon be able to delete messages for all: Report

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to add more details in privacy policy after Irish regulators' fine
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Amazon hit with $886 million European Union data privacy fine
How Facebook undermines privacy protections for its 2 bn Whatsapp users
WhatsApp launches 'View Once' that deletes photos, videos once seen
-
Meta owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow group admins on WhatsApp to delete messages for other members of the group as well.
According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a user will see the 'This was deleted by an admin' message whenever any admin deletes a particular message.
"If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet.
The WhatsApp tracker also shared a screenshot with the tweet, showing how a message deleted by a group admin will show for Android users. Once rolled out, it would be easier for group admins to delete obscene or objectionable messages.
WhatsApp is also developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to bring the two-step verification feature to desktop and web versions in a future update.
Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN must be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU