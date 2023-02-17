JUST IN
Samsung announces global availability of Galaxy S23 smartphones
Indian IT firms start training employees in ChatGPT, other AI-related tech
Here is all you need to know about YouTube's new CEO, Neal Mohan
Apple releases iOS 16.4 developer beta with new emoji, and much more
IAF develops 'Vayulink' platform for steady jammer-proof communication
Meta introduces new broadcast channels on Instagram only for creators
Google layoffs reach Indian shores; company fires 453 employees in India
'I want to be human, not a bot': Microsoft's Bing AI is anything but...
Airbus sees profit boost this year, but defense and space challenges
Tech giant Samsung working on Galaxy Watch with built-in projector: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung announces global availability of Galaxy S23 smartphones
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple files patent, devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Apple has reportedly filed a new patent, indicating that the tech giant is working on converting iMessages in the sender's voice

Topics
Apple Inc | Patent | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has reportedly filed a new patent, indicating that the tech giant is working on converting iMessages in the sender's voice.

The messages will likely be converted by using samples of the sender's voice, reports AppleInsider.

"The voice model is provided to a second electronic device," the patent mentioned.

"In some examples, a message is received from a respective user of a second electronic device," it added.

This means that when someone sends an iMessage, they will be able to attach a voice file, which would be stored on the device.

"If this happens, the receiver will be prompted to decide if they want to receive both the message and the voice recording," the report said.

"In response to receiving the message, a voice model of the respective user is received," the patent explained.

"Based on the voice model, an audio output corresponding to the received message is provided," it added.

Qiong Hi, Jiangchuan Li and David A Winarsky are the patent's inventors.

While Winarsky is Apple's director of text-to-speech technology, Li is a senior Siri software engineer for machine learning at Apple, and Hu formerly worked on Siri at the company, the report said.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU