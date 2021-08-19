WhatsApp testing messages that disappear after 90 days: Report

-
After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.
Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once, GizmoChina reported on Thursday.
Similarly, its latest Beta build brings a 90 days disappearing message feature that would also have messages removed after around three months, it added.
As of right now, this is in the Beta build version 2.21.17.16 that is available for Android.
A new report from WaBetaInfo has also shared screenshots that showcased a new menu that lets users customize their 'Disappearing Messages'.
This menu offers options ranging from 90 days, seven days, 24 hours, or just completely turning off the feature, which means that it basically offers users more flexibility and options to choose from.
The report mentioned that it is unclear when this feature might be rolled out for the live WhatsApp build since the company is known to test features many weeks or even months before it is finally released to the broader user base.
