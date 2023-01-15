JUST IN
YouTube plans to change profanity rules that caused creators outrage
Apple investigating horizontal lines issue in iPhone 14 Pro model
Spend by Indians on friendship and dating apps doubles in 2022
Microsoft's OneNote for Mac gets AI-backed voice command feature 'Dictate'
Apple may launch next-generation AirPods for $99, AirPods Max in 2024
Sony announces Republic Day sale offers on televisions, headphones and more
Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details
WhatsApp working on feature to switch btw camera, video mode on iOS beta

Currently, users have to tap and hold to record a video which is complicated when they have to record a long video, reports WABetaInfo

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp features | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new switch camera mode, which will allow users to switch between a camera and video mode, on iOS beta.

Currently, users have to tap and hold to record a video which is complicated when they have to record a long video, reports WABetaInfo.

However, now, users will soon be able to switch to video mode with just a tap in the future, making it simpler and easier to record videos.

The new camera mode is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be released in a future update, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had introduced the 'Accidental delete' feature, a new layer of protection.

This feature helps users by providing a five-second window to reverse the accidental message delete and click on 'Delete for everyone', giving users a moment to quickly undo a deleted message if they accidentally select 'Delete for me' but meant to 'Delete for everyone'.

--IANS

aj/svn/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 11:54 IST

