WhatsApp working on message reaction notifications for Android users

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has released the 2.21.24.8 update for its Android users on the beta channel, which reveals the company is working on message reaction notifications for its Android app.
According to GSMArena, WhatsApp has been developing the message reactions feature for a few months now, which, as evident from its name, lets users react to messages the same way they react to the posts and comments on the Facebook app.
Previously, WhatsApp had no plans to notify users of message reactions, but the company later began developing it for the beta version of its iOS app and now it is also working on providing the same feature to its Android users.
The source said that the message reaction notifications feature is "planned to be released in a future update", the report said.
Recently, a report said that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users hide their "last seen" status from specific people.
The report mentioned that the beta version of WhatsApp for Android now has an option to hide your "last seen" status from specific people.
The feature has been in active development for a few months at this point, and now it's finally live for a subset of those part of the beta programme, the report said.
--IANS
vc/shs
