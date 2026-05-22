Bernstein says Adani Group's 'hard-bank' phase may be over as risks ease

Bernstein believes the worst may be over for the Adani Group, saying concerns around leverage, share pledges and access to overseas funding have eased significantly after the resolution of recent US-related legal overhangs.

In a report titled “India Infra: Adani Group — The ‘Hard-Bank’...”, the global brokerage said the conglomerate’s execution capabilities and dominance in infrastructure businesses continue to remain its core strengths despite multiple crises over the past few years.

The brokerage noted that the group had faced two major shocks in the past four years — the Hindenburg short-seller report in January 2023 and the US SEC-DoJ-related developments beginning November 2024 — both of which triggered sharp corrections in Adani stocks and bonds. However, with US prosecutors now moving to drop charges and the SEC case settled, “a key overhang has been removed”, the report said.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit of ₹2,714 crore on strong specialty drug demand Bernstein said many global funds had stayed away from the group awaiting clarity on the US proceedings, resulting in most Adani stocks remaining under-owned. Yet, the brokerage argued that the group’s ability to execute large infrastructure projects at scale was never seriously questioned.

The report highlighted three structural advantages for the group — access to large contiguous land parcels at the right locations, ability to take market share from government-run businesses, and execution efficiency in large-scale projects. Bernstein pointed to Adani Green’s roughly 250,000-acre renewable land bank and Adani Ports’ dominance in container traffic as examples of these advantages.

On leverage, Bernstein said net group debt has risen by around ₹1 trillion since September 2024 due to aggressive capital expenditure in businesses such as Adani Green and Adani Enterprises. However, the increase has been accompanied by strong earnings growth, with group EBITDA rising at a 22 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY26.

The brokerage noted that the group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio had fallen sharply from 4.4 times during the Hindenburg episode to 2.7 times by September 2024, before rising again to 3.9 times by March 2026. Even so, Bernstein said leverage remains below levels seen during the short-seller crisis.

ALSO READ: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers jumps 9% on posting strong Q4 results The report also sought to address concerns around pledged promoter shares, one of the biggest worries during the Hindenburg episode. According to Bernstein, pledged shares across group companies have declined sharply since 2022 and are now “negligible”.

Bernstein further said the group’s access to dollar funding could improve again. It observed that the Adani Group had shifted away from international bond markets after the Hindenburg and US legal developments, relying more on PSU banks and NBFCs. With the legal uncertainty easing, the brokerage expects overseas fundraising avenues to reopen.

Bond yields for Adani entities have also improved significantly and are now below India’s five-year government bond yields, the report said.

On stock recommendations, Bernstein maintained an “Outperform” rating on Adani Ports and Adani Power, citing strong competitive positioning and growth visibility. It retained a “Market-Perform” rating on Ambuja Cements due to weaker operational performance relative to peers, while continuing with an “Underperform” rating on Adani Green, saying valuations remain expensive despite the correction from pre-Hindenburg levels.

Bernstein said Adani Ports continues to trade broadly in line with peers despite a sharp rally, while Ambuja trades at a discount to large cement companies. Adani Green, however, still commands a significant premium to renewable peers.