Home / Companies / News / Cochin Shipyard signs deal to build LNG vessel for French shipping giant

Cochin Shipyard signs deal to build LNG vessel for French shipping giant

CSL said it signed a landmark Shipbuilding Contract (SBC) with CMA CGM at New Delhi on Wednesday for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel feeder container vessels

Cochin Shipyard

CSL said the vessels would mark the first large series of LNG dual-fuel feeder container ships to be constructed by the shipyard for a major European container operator | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a major contract with French shipping major CMA CGM for the construction of LNG dual-fuel vessels, in a move expected to boost India's global shipbuilding footprint and align with the green maritime transition, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, CSL said it signed a landmark Shipbuilding Contract (SBC) with CMA CGM at New Delhi on Wednesday for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel feeder container vessels.

The contract was signed by CSL Chairman and Managing Director Jose V J and Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM.

The ceremony was attended by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with senior officials from the Ministry, representatives of both organisations, and members of the maritime industry, the statement said.

 

"The collaboration reflects strong global confidence in CSL's technical excellence, project execution strength, and sustained commitment to sustainable maritime solutions. The contract marks a significant milestone in CSL's journey towards expanding its global footprint in technologically advanced and environmentally responsible shipbuilding," the statement said.

CSL said the vessels would mark the first large series of LNG dual-fuel feeder container ships to be constructed by the shipyard for a major European container operator.

Designed with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the vessels are expected to significantly reduce emissions compared to conventional fuels and will incorporate advanced energy-efficiency systems and optimised hull design.

"LNG is emerging as a transitional marine fuel, with global shipping orders increasingly favouring dual-fuel vessels that can lower emissions and help operators comply with tightening environmental regulations," the statement said.

According to CSL, the contract would provide a major boost to its entry into the global container shipbuilding market and enhance its credibility with leading international shipping lines.

"It will also strengthen CSL's technological capabilities in LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems. In addition, it will reinforce CSL's export order book and foreign exchange earnings, contributing directly to India's economic and shipbuilding objectives," CSL added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

