Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jindal Stainless flags operations disruption due to fuel shortage

Jindal Stainless flags operations disruption due to fuel shortage

Jindal Stainless, the country's biggest stainless steel producer, had last week warned of possible shipment delays

Stainless steel,Jindal,Jindal Steel,Stainless,JSW Group,Abhyuday Jindal,Lokesh Kumar Singhal,Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries,speciality steel,free value-added steel,grade stainless steel,stainless steel manufacturing player,Gandhidham,Ministry of Steel

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Jindal Stainless on Friday said that its plants were operating at a reduced capacity because of fuel shortages in the wake of disruptions from the West Asia war.
 
"Due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases such as propane, LPG and natural gas, several processes across our plants have been adversely impacted," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
India's crude oil, LPG, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies have been disrupted due to shipping constraints after the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, compelling India to scramble for alternatives such as buying more from Russia.
 
 
Authorities have also diverted gas supplies from industry to prioritize household consumption.
 
"Given the constraints in fuel availability, our plants are operating at a rationalised capacity," the company added.

Also Read

Fintech

Fintech funding sees modest rise in CY25 as investor outlook turns cautiouspremium

Hindustan Copper Ltd

No material impact from Iran war on Hind Copper, may rally 23%: Anand Rathi

crude oil, oil sector

WTI seen at $80-85 near term; Hormuz risk may keep prices volatile: Analyst

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Darjeeling tea production at risk as factories face industrial LPG shortage

Lok Sabha, LS

LPG issue: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

 
The company also flagged additional pressure on supply chains and margins from disruptions in global shipping routes that have caused vessel diversions, longer transit times and cargo delays.
 
Jindal Stainless, the country's biggest stainless steel producer, had last week warned of possible shipment delays.
 
Scores of small Indian steel producers have warned of cuts to production as the escalating West Asia war disrupts gas supplies to India, the world's biggest producer of the alloy after China, Reuters had reported earlier.

More From This Section

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Global investors unwilling to let go of Adani bonds despite global tensions

Mercedes

After Audi, Mercedes to hike prices by 2% from April amid forex volatility

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 44-acre land in Coimbatore, expects ₹450 cr revenue

HFCL logo

HFCL secures ₹10,159-cr order from foreign firm for optical fibre cable

Andreas Hettich, Chairman, Hettich Group Advisory Board

India is the second-largest market for Hittech: Chairman Andreas Hettichpremium

Topics : Jindal Stainless Steel Industry West Asia lpg crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance