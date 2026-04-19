Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Renault bets on two-platform strategy, multi-energy push to expand in India

Renault bets on two-platform strategy, multi-energy push to expand in India

With Renault looking at a 5 per cent market share in India, the RGMP will help the company expand into new and higher-value spaces

Renault

Renault is adopting a two-platform strategy in India. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

French auto major Renault is adopting a two-platform strategy in India to address the segment below Rs 10 lakh while pursuing a full multi-energy flexibility for vehicles longer than 4 metres, as it looks to expand its product portfolio to seven by 2030.

The company, which offered models, such as Kwid, Kiger and Triber on its CMFA platform in the past, is evolving into a new RGEP -- Renault Group Entry Platform -- as it aims to address customer expectations like native factory-fitted CNG, newer powertrains, and next-generation digital and electronic architecture, according to Renault Group in India CEO Stephane Deblaise.

 

On the other hand, for scale and electrification, the company is using the new RGMP -- Renault Group Modular Platform, which will drive the next phase of its growth in India while laying the foundation of the company's electrification strategy. The newly launched Duster SUV is the first of many products to follow, he added.

"RGEP is designed to deliver strong value for vehicles below Rs 10 lakh and supporting a competitive core line-up well beyond 2030," Deblaise said, adding that in the coming months, upgraded versions of Kiger and Triber would be brought on the new platform.

With Renault looking at a 5 per cent market share in India, the RGMP will help the company expand into new and higher-value spaces.

Also Read

Howard Lutnick

Howard Lutnick shuts down talk of Chinese investment in US auto industry

SIAM

Siam backs CAFE-3 draft, urges govt to notify norms soon amid time crunchpremium

Francois Provost, CEO, Renault Group and Mr. Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group posing with newly launched Renault Duster at the unveil of futuREady India stratgy

Renault group gears up for expansion in India; 7 launches by 2030

CAFE-3 norms India, BEE emission rules, hybrid vs EV policy India, VDF super credits auto, electric vehicle push India, fuel efficiency norms India, SIAM auto policy, EV incentives India, carbon emission standards cars India

Govt, auto industry move towards consensus on CAFE-III norms: Report

Renault

Renault targets India among its top three markets by 2030, says CEO

"The platform is designed for scale and adaptability. RGMP supports multiple vehicle formats from 4.0 to 4.7 metres, high-value digital and interactive interfaces, and full multi-energy flexibility. By 2030, four products in India will be built on it, including Duster and Bridger," Deblaise said.

The RGMP platform is not only about expanding product range, but it is "also the foundation of our electrification strategy because electrification is not a mono technology. It is a spectrum of technologies", he noted.

Stating that customers will move across the spectrum of electrification at different speeds, depending on infrastructure, affordability, and usage patterns, he said RGMP has been engineered for the full electrification roadmap, under the name 'E-tech solutions' across strong hybrid and full electric, while even exploring super hybrid and e-4WD (electric four-wheel drive).

Sharing the roadmap for E-Tech transition, he said it will expand progressively across the range from 2026 onwards with the 'Bridger', a sub-4-metre SUV, set to be a key part of the journey.

"At launch, it will introduce a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine and, a few months after the Bridger launch, it will evolve into Renault Group's first fully electric vehicle in India," Deblaise said.

Besides products, he said India will play a significant role in Renault Group's technology roadmap and vehicle developments, with the India Engineering Centre set to be a key development hub for software.

"Our teams will evolve into a true 'model-year factory' for Renault Group, driving continuous product development, lifecycle upgrades, and enhancements," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DP World

Rachana Bahadur nammed advisor to DP World Professional Golf Tour of India

Lenskart

Lenskart publishes store style guide after row over religious expression

Marriott, Beijing, China

Marriott debuts Autograph Collection brand in India with Karnal hotel

Gautam Adani, Adani

SEC, Adanis seek extension, propose new briefing schedule in US case

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel, POSCO form joint venture to set up 6 mtpa steel plant in Odisha

Topics : Renault Renault India Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs CSK LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 Point TableICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHDFC Q4 Results 2026Yes Bank Q4 ResultsNetwork18 Q4 ResultsHathway Cable Q4 ResultsIMD Weather Forecast TodayPM Modi to Address NationEl Nino India 2026