Renault bets on two-platform strategy, multi-energy push to expand in India

French auto major Renault is adopting a two-platform strategy in India to address the segment below Rs 10 lakh while pursuing a full multi-energy flexibility for vehicles longer than 4 metres, as it looks to expand its product portfolio to seven by 2030.

The company, which offered models, such as Kwid, Kiger and Triber on its CMFA platform in the past, is evolving into a new RGEP -- Renault Group Entry Platform -- as it aims to address customer expectations like native factory-fitted CNG, newer powertrains, and next-generation digital and electronic architecture, according to Renault Group in India CEO Stephane Deblaise.

On the other hand, for scale and electrification, the company is using the new RGMP -- Renault Group Modular Platform, which will drive the next phase of its growth in India while laying the foundation of the company's electrification strategy. The newly launched Duster SUV is the first of many products to follow, he added.

"RGEP is designed to deliver strong value for vehicles below Rs 10 lakh and supporting a competitive core line-up well beyond 2030," Deblaise said, adding that in the coming months, upgraded versions of Kiger and Triber would be brought on the new platform.

With Renault looking at a 5 per cent market share in India, the RGMP will help the company expand into new and higher-value spaces.

"The platform is designed for scale and adaptability. RGMP supports multiple vehicle formats from 4.0 to 4.7 metres, high-value digital and interactive interfaces, and full multi-energy flexibility. By 2030, four products in India will be built on it, including Duster and Bridger," Deblaise said.

The RGMP platform is not only about expanding product range, but it is "also the foundation of our electrification strategy because electrification is not a mono technology. It is a spectrum of technologies", he noted.

Stating that customers will move across the spectrum of electrification at different speeds, depending on infrastructure, affordability, and usage patterns, he said RGMP has been engineered for the full electrification roadmap, under the name 'E-tech solutions' across strong hybrid and full electric, while even exploring super hybrid and e-4WD (electric four-wheel drive).

Sharing the roadmap for E-Tech transition, he said it will expand progressively across the range from 2026 onwards with the 'Bridger', a sub-4-metre SUV, set to be a key part of the journey.

"At launch, it will introduce a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine and, a few months after the Bridger launch, it will evolve into Renault Group's first fully electric vehicle in India," Deblaise said.

Besides products, he said India will play a significant role in Renault Group's technology roadmap and vehicle developments, with the India Engineering Centre set to be a key development hub for software.

"Our teams will evolve into a true 'model-year factory' for Renault Group, driving continuous product development, lifecycle upgrades, and enhancements," he said.