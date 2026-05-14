PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: This Mother's Day, BHIM App is encouraging people to look beyond predictable gifts and templated gratitude. Built around a deeply familiar cultural truth, where mothers almost always respond with 'Nothing' when asked what they want, the brand's latest campaign, #AskHerAgain, urges people to pause, ask one more time, and pay closer attention to the needs mothers quietly set aside every day. - Through the #AskHerAgain campaign, SoCheers brings alive BHIM'S Mother's Day message celebrating meaningful interactions with mothers. Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the campaign shifts the conversation away from symbolic celebration and towards attentiveness. At its core is a simple but emotionally resonant observation, for many mothers, 'nothing' is often less about not wanting anything, and more about being conditioned to ask for very little.

The campaign unfolded through creator-led storytelling, influencer conversations, and collaborations across fashion, food, travel, tech, and lifestyle categories. Across Instagram and LinkedIn, creators interpreted 'Ask Her Again' through everyday moments that reflected the emotional dynamics shared across Indian households, from mothers hesitating to express personal wants to families rediscovering the importance of simply listening a little more carefully. Campaign collab post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYHlLXZhzhG/?igsh=dGF6YzYwOHlqemUy Brand collab post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DYHY74pFLmf/?igsh=Mm9zN3kyY2R6YzNv While the cultural conversation remained at the forefront, BHIM App positioned itself quietly as an enabler, helping people turn intent into action, whether through meaningful gestures, thoughtful gifting, shared experiences, or everyday acts of care. Speaking about the campaign, Lalitha Nataraj, MD & CEO, NBSL, said, "Mothers spend a lifetime putting everyone else first. We wanted to create something that didn't just celebrate that, but gently questioned it too. #AskHerAgain is rooted in a moment most people instantly recognise. The moment you ask again, listen more carefully, and make space for her to want something for herself. Our role was simply to help make those moments easier to act upon."

Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and COO, SoCheers, added, "Every year, Mother's Day conversations tend to revisit the same emotional cues and executional patterns. This time, we wanted to begin with a behaviour so common that people rarely pause to think about it. Almost everyone has heard their mother say 'nothing' at some point. But once you stop taking that answer at face value, the entire dynamic changes. The campaign was designed to spark that moment of recognition." At a time when communication is often dominated by overt sentiment and formulaic gratitude, #AskHerAgain makes a quieter, more human point: sometimes the most meaningful thing you can do is simply ask one more time.

About BHIM: Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that enables simple, quick, and easy transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With the BHIM app, you can make direct bank payments to anyone on UPI using their UPI ID or by scanning their QR code. You can also request money from a UPI ID through the app. Pioneered and developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on December 30, 2016. The app aims to promote financial inclusion and make India a digitally empowered society.

Built on trust and simplicity, BHIM sits at the intersection of accessibility and innovation, offering features like instant UPI transfers, bill payments, split expenses, spend analysis, and UPI Circle making everyday transactions seamless, secure, and inclusive. About SoCheers: Founded by Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani in 2013, SoCheers has grown into a creative powerhouse, leveraging technology, storytelling and data insights to craft unforgettable brand experiences. With a 250+ strong team, the agency is focused on shaping industry trends rather than following them. Recognized at prestigious award shows like Clio Entertainment, The Webby Awards, The Drum Awards, and MMA Smarties, SoCheers continues to push creative boundaries and set new benchmarks for the future of advertising in India.

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