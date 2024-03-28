Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt's gross liabilities rise to Rs 160.69 trillion at Dec-end: FinMin

This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.8 per cent in the September quarter of 2023-24, said the public debt management quarterly report (October-December 2024)

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Total gross liabilities of the government increased marginally to Rs 160.69 lakh crore at the end of December 2023 from Rs 157.84 lakh crore at September-end, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.8 per cent in the September quarter of 2023-24, said the public debt management quarterly report (October-December 2024).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Public debt accounted for 90 per cent of total gross liabilities during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.
"During the quarter, the yield on Indian domestic bond initially rose but softened thereafter on account of decline in crude oil prices, lower than expected domestic CPI prints for October and November and news about possible inclusion of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) in a major global emerging market index," the report said.
Further, an ultra-long 50-year G-sec was introduced to cater to the demand from long-term investors. On the other hand, US treasury yields remained volatile during the quarter mostly affected by Federal Reserve action, inflation, and employment data.
The maturity profile of outstanding government debt as on end December 2023 mirrors elongation of maturity profile of outstanding government debt, the report said.
The proportion of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than one year stands at 4.1 per cent at end-December 2023 (4.6 per cent at end-September 2023).
The proportion of debt maturing within 1-5 years at 21.8 per cent at the end of December 2023 was lower than 23 per cent at September-end 2023.
Debt maturing in the next five years worked out to 25.9 per cent of total outstanding debt at end-December 2023 -- 5.2 per cent of outstanding stock, on an average, needs to be repaid every year over the next five years.
Thus, the roll-over risk in dated securities portfolio remains low, the report added.
The report gives an account of the public debt management and cash management operations during the quarter and provides detailed information on various aspects of debt management, the ministry said.

Also Read

State govt has over Rs 1.15 trillion outstanding liabilities: Assam FM

Haryana CM announces one-time settlement scheme for pre-GST tax liabilities

Govt's gross debt rises 2.2% QoQ to Rs 159.53 trn in Q1: Finance Ministry

Niva Bupa seeks to have gross written premium of Rs 10,000 cr by FY27

HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

Must decentralise power from states to local authorities: Ahluwalia

India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 15.01 trn, hits 86.5% of FY24 target

India set for strong economic rebound seen in 2000s: RBI Dy Guv Patra

Banks ready systems for capturing int'l credit card spends under LRS

Banks set to gain as bond yields soften by 14 bps in last quarter FY24

Topics : Public debt Debt Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon