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'Secure, developed Assam': BJP releases manifesto for 2026 Assembly polls

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from Bangladeshi Miyas, bringing in Uniform Civil Code, and ensuring the development of the state

BJP Flag, BJP

Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, with counting on May 4 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released the BJP's manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising protection of land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people and ₹5 trillion infrastructure investment.

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from Bangladeshi Miyas, bringing in Uniform Civil Code, and ensuring the development of the state, employment opportunities for youths.

Sitharaman said this manifesto was prepared on "a decade of transformation of the state, which the Congress could not achieve in 60 years".

"The Congress had no focus on long-term development of North East as that is what its politics is all about", Sitharaman alleged.

 

Massive development has taken place under the BJP rule in the state, she claimed, adding that "many young Assamese are leaving their global careers and returning to Assam, not out of compulsion but due to opportunities".

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Peace has been "restored in Assam" by the BJP, and the development is possible only when there is stability, she said.

"Assam lived with AFSPA for 32 years due to Congress policies, but the BJP ensured that the law was removed from most states," she added.

Among those present on the occasion were Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, National Vice President Baijayant Panda, state cabinet ministers and other senior party leaders.

Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, with counting on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam assembly polls Assam BJP election manifesto election manifestos

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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