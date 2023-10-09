Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in five states - Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana - which will go to the polls next month.

The poll schedule was announced at a press conference by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3.

For the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram and for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (20 seats) on November 7, the notification will be issued on October 13, the last date of filing nominations is October 20, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.

Polling for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (70 seats) will be held on November 17. The last date of filing nominations is October 30, the date of scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2.

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 23 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date of filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

In Telangana which will go to the polls on November 30, the last date for filing nominations is November 10, the date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15.

The polls in five states are crucial for political parties as they will be held months before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The total number of voters in Mizoram is 8.52 lakh. In Chhattisgarh, it is 2.03 crore, in Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, in Rajasthan 5.25 crore and 3.17 crore in Telangana.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms evolved with a consensus. Political parties have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the code which binds them to respect and observe it in letter and spirit.