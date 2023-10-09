close
Sensex (-0.64%)
65575.13 -420.50
Nifty (-0.69%)
19517.90 -135.60
Nifty Midcap (-1.28%)
39768.35 -516.35
Nifty Smallcap (-1.77%)
5816.70 -104.70
Nifty Bank (-0.97%)
43929.80 -430.80
Heatmap

Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission

Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in five states - Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana - which will go to the polls next month.
The poll schedule was announced at a press conference by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners.
Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.
The counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3.
For the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram and for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (20 seats) on November 7, the notification will be issued on October 13, the last date of filing nominations is October 20, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.
Polling for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (70 seats) will be held on November 17. The last date of filing nominations is October 30, the date of scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Farewell of BJP, allies announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five states

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

Election Commission announces dates for polling in five states; check here

National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections

EC to announce schedule for Assembly polls in five states this noon

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 23 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date of filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.
In Telangana which will go to the polls on November 30, the last date for filing nominations is November 10, the date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15.
The polls in five states are crucial for political parties as they will be held months before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
The total number of voters in Mizoram is 8.52 lakh. In Chhattisgarh, it is 2.03 crore, in Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, in Rajasthan 5.25 crore and 3.17 crore in Telangana.
Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms evolved with a consensus. Political parties have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the code which binds them to respect and observe it in letter and spirit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Model Code of Conduct rajasthan Mizoram Madhya Pradesh Telangana Chhattisgarh

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon