Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP manifesto committee meets in Delhi ahead of Assembly elections

BJP manifesto committee meets in Delhi ahead of Assembly elections

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would secure a similar victory in the national capital

BJP Flag, BJP

The BJP's success in Maharashtra has provided a boost to their confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee met on Monday under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, as the party prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The meeting comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent triumph in Maharashtra.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would secure a similar victory in the national capital.

"PM Modi's address fills the BJP workers of Delhi with enthusiasm. Now the time has come for the people of Delhi to give a befitting reply to those who are ruining Delhi. The people want a clean, corruption-free Delhi. After Maharashtra and Haryana, the people will elect a BJP government in Delhi too... BJP will get huge support in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections..." he said in a statement to ANI.

 

The Delhi Assembly election, scheduled for February 2025, is expected to be a critical contest for the BJP. Sachdeva stressed that the public is eager for a government free from corruption, following in the footsteps of Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory.

The BJP's success in Maharashtra has provided a boost to their confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations, applauding the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state. He noted that the people of Maharashtra had rejected "negative and parivarvad politics."

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of pending projects

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Keshav Prasad, Suresh Awasthi

No hope of SP coming to power till 2047: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

BJP's UP bypoll triumph bridges gap between organisation and governance

JP Nadda, Nadda

People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

BJP Flag, BJP

NDA tastes bypoll success in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya; WB remains elusive

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, also hailed the victory, calling it "historic." "As Prime Minister Modi has said, after 50 years, a party or alliance has got such a huge mandate. The victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections is historic... The public is choosing those for whom the nation comes first," Tiwari told ANI.

The BJP secured 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

BRS' K Kavitha slams BJP's 'anti-caste' census stance, questions Congress

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Highlights: Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trillion till Sep under insolvency law

BJP, Maharashtra

Will BJP bring 'Ladki Behna'-style direct cash transfers for Delhi polls?

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session update: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Nov 27

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

It's PM Modi's govt that can take country forward, says Chirag Paswan

Topics : BJP Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon