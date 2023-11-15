Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Cash seizures by tax officials rise ahead of elections in five states: CBDT

He said pre-election monitoring of unexplained cash and surveillance is very intense and the entire activity is coordinated at the level of the Election Commission and state election authority

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to the assembly elections in five states, the income tax department has seized more unexplained cash as compared to elections held in those states earlier, CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said on Wednesday.
Gupta said that prior to both state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the enforcement agencies, including the I-T department, increased surveillance and also got information about unexplained cash and jewellery on toll-free numbers created for the purpose.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The states where we are right now in elections we have seized more cash than what was seized in the corresponding time in the state assembly elections or Lok Sabha 2019," Gupta told reporters here.
He said pre-election monitoring of unexplained cash and surveillance is very intense and the entire activity is coordinated at the level of the Election Commission and state election authority.
According to sources, in poll-bound Rajasthan this year there has been a three-fold increase in the total seizure of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver etc. Such seizures, which were Rs 322 crore in 2021 and Rs 347 crore in 2022, have risen to Rs 1,021 crore till October 2023.
Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram are going to poll in November.
In July, the apex authority in indirect tax, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for tax officers to implement the directions of the Election Commission with regard to the use of freebies, illicit cash, liquor and drugs to lure voters, and asked them to share information with other enforcement agencies.
As per the SoP, tax officers were asked to monitor the distribution of coupon-based or free fuel or cash for alluring prospective voters.
The GST and Customs officials were also asked to set up "flying squads and static surveillance teams" for the effective conduct of road and transit checks of vehicles, and verification of warehouses to curb illegal and prohibited activities.

Also Read

Akums gets nod for drug to treat epilepsy seizures in patients over 12 yrs

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of CoC

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

PM's visit aimed at assembly elections in five states: Jharkhand Cong chief

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi promises free education for tribal girls

Are you owner of Ram Lalla: Raut questions BJPs use of Lord Ram in campaign

Elections to disrupt India stocks calm in 2024, says Morgan Stanley

Saamna takes potshot at Shinde's decision to campaign for BJP in 4 states

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBDT State assembly polls tax department

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon