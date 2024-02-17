Sensex (    %)
                        
ECI to follow SC's order on electoral bonds issue: Poll panel chief

"In its affidavit to the top court, the commission said it is in favour of transparency and when the order is issued, it will take action as directed by the SC," Kumar said

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday here said the poll panel will act in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court regarding the electoral bonds scheme.
Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the commission always works on the basis of transparency in information flow and involvement.
"In its affidavit to the top court, the commission said it is in favour of transparency and when the order is issued, it will take action as directed by the SC," Kumar said.
To a question related to a case pending in the SC on conducting elections without EVMs, the chief election commissioner said, "Let the decision comeif required, changes will be made as per the court's direction."

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.
It has delivered a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the central government's electoral bonds scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties.
The SC has directed banks to stop further issuance of electoral bonds and the State Bank of India (SBI) shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased to date since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

