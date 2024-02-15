340,000 central forces to be deployed for upcoming LS, Assembly polls

"The CAPFs will be distributed from the center and retained at different intervals" | File image

A total of 340,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel are likely to be deployed during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would decide to deploy the CAPF following consideration of a proposal sent by the Election Commission seeking the deployment of around 3,400 companies (340,000 personnel) of the paramilitary wings in all states and Union Territories in a phased manner to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The EC has sent the proposal to the ministry following requests from the chief electoral officers of all the states and the UTs for the deployment of CAPFs for election-related duties such as area dominance, confidence-building measures, poll day-related duties, guarding of EVMs and strong room centres and counting centre security during the forthcoming general elections and the assembly elections in four states--Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim--and the officials privy to the development.

"The CAPFs will be distributed from the center and retained at different intervals."

As per a proposal, the Election Commission has sought a maximum of 920 CAPF companies for West Bengal, followed by 635 in Jammu and Kashmir, which will witness its first Lok Sabha elections after scrapping Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

Besides, 360 companies of CAPF are sought for their deployment in Chhattisgarh during the polls; 295 in Bihar; 252 in Uttar Pradesh; 250 each in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand; 200 each in Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu; 175 in Odisha; 160 each in Assam and Telangana; 150 in Maharashtra; 113 in Madhya Pradesh; 100 in Tripura; 95 in Haryana; 75 in Arunachal Pradesh; 70 each in Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Delhi; 66 in Kerala; 57 in Laddakh; 55 in Himachal Pradesh; 48 in Nagaland; 45 in Meghalaya; 17 in Sikkim; 15 in Mizoram; 14 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli; 12 in Goa; 11 in Chandigarh; 10 in Puducherry; five in Andaman and Nicobar; and three in Lakshadweep.

The MHA, however, would make decisions based on the availability of CAPFs as sought by the election watchdog.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected in April-May, to the 543-member House for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 370 seats alone and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross 400 seats.