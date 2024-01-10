Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Andhra polls: EC committed to inducement-free elections, says CEC Kumar

He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made several requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement for inducement-free elections

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the Election Commission is committed to conduct transparent and inducement-free polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to officials to deal sternly with all offenders.
Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the commission has emphasised and given clear and firm directions to election machinery and the entire bureaucracy to be impartial, transparent and accessible to all stakeholders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made several requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement for inducement-free elections.
"It is not that you take action against only the small handlers of the liquor, those who are carrying it. Go to the kingpins who are the organisers of crime. Similarly, there would be a strict watch on cash through banks, by the wallets, by the UPI, whatever mode it gets transported," he said.
All the airports including airstrips and helipads would be checked for all kinds of helicopter and air services on intelligence basis, he further said.
According to Kumar, Andhra Pradesh has a voter base of 4.07 crore out of which 2.07 are female electors.
He further said about 5.80 lakh voters are above 80 years of age and 1,174 are over 100 years old.
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 segments while there are 25 Lok Sabha seats.
In the run-up to the forthcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission, led by CEC Kumar held discussions with various stakeholders during his two-day visit that ended today.

Also Read

C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

BJP workers stage protest, demand fair trial into Kanpur road rage case

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Govt lists bill in Rajya Sabha to regulate appointment of CEC, ECs

Karnataka CM launches registration of fifth poll guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi'

253 of 678 winning candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR report

BJP names CM, deputy CMs of Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh: Check names here

LIVE: Mohan Yadav elected as chief minister of MP, Shivraj congratulates

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Election Commission Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon