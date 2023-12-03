Assembly election results: Guarantee of hat-trick in 2024, says PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday declared the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘hat-trick’ victories in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as a “guarantee” of a triumphant performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the electoral success expected to echo across the world, enthusing investors.

Peppering his speech with the phrase “Modi’s guarantee”, the PM expressed gratitude to women for the BJP’s win in the three states, acknowledging the party’s women-centric initiatives, including Ladli Behna and pledges to increase the subsidy on cooking gas cylinders.

Addressing party workers at the BJP’s national headquarters on Sunday evening, the PM criticised the Opposition for misleading the public on issues such as caste census. He reiterated his government’s focus on the “four castes” — women, youth, farmers, and the poor — saying that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the tribal population were encompassed within these four.

The PM said that the election results will reinforce global faith in India’s progress, instilling confidence in global investors. He emphasised that the world is observing people voting for a stable government with a strong majority.

The PM saw in the win a vindication of his government’s battle against corruption and a lesson to the Congress and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc that a motley group of discredited dynasts may make for a good photograph but cannot win the people’s confidence. Modi said these parties should heed people’s warning to mend ways or else have their politics written off.

The PM said the Opposition should not come in the way of the Centre’s welfare schemes, and cautioned that anti-national forces would now work overtime.

Modi said the OBCs and tribal groups of the three states have endorsed the BJP’s policies and road map, singling out how tribal groups have deserted the Congress and voted for the BJP.

The PM said all three governments that were ousted had worked against the interests of the youth, accusing them of “paper leaks” and “recruitment scams”. He said the verdict was against appeasement, corruption, and dynastic politics for which the people of the country now had “zero tolerance”.

The PM said the BJP’s graph in Telangana has improved with each election. He urged party workers to enrol at least 10 youths for the Developed India campaign, to shape a generation that is dedicated to the ideal, and also to enrol people for the government’s welfare schemes.

“Modi’s guarantee is a guarantee that ensures India’s success,” the PM said.