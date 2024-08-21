Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / J&K polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood

J&K polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood

Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youth, the manifesto said

Apni party, Jammu Kashmir

The party said it will work tirelessly to restore statehood as promised by the Union Home Minister on August 5, 2019. | Image credit: X

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Apni Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union territory.
The manifesto was released at a press conference here by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Apni Party will press for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the provisions of Article 371 in some north-eastern states. This includes land and job protection, addressing the people's sense of loss," the manifesto read.
The party said it will work tirelessly to restore statehood as promised by the Union Home Minister on August 5, 2019.
It also promised the restoration of repealed and amended laws.
"The Apni Party will revisit and restore all the laws that were withdrawn or amended over time. Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youth," the manifesto said.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission issues notification for first phase of polls in J&K

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM offers to join hands with MVA to defeat BJP in Maharashtra polls

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K elections: Omar Abdullah releases National Conference manifesto today

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

AAP to announce Haryana poll candidates soon, seek feedback for CM face

Congress, Congress flag

Winnability to be key factor for seat-sharing among MVA partners: Cong

The Apni Party, led by former minister in the erstwhile state of J-K Altaf Bukhari, said upon restoration of J-K's statehood, "we will vigorously seek the reinstatement of a bicameral legislature, comprising both a Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, as existed before August 5, 2019".
On the issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the party said it believes in their dignified return and if elected to power, will form an apex committee to address the issue.
"We will consult with their representatives to facilitate their return. An apex committee, chaired by the chief minister and comprising representatives of all registered Kashmiri Pandit organisations, will be constituted. This committee will meet every six months to address migrant issues. The revenue minister will serve as the convener," the manifesto added.
The party said it will leave no stone unturned to secure the early release of detainees not involved in heinous crimes.
"We will ensure the establishment of a fast-track board to review and dispose of cases for those languishing in jails under the Public Safety Act (PSA) even after their imprisonment terms have expired.
"Cases against teenagers detained in the summer of 2016, now adults, will also be withdrawn to enable them to pursue government jobs without hindrance. Apni Party will ensure one-time amnesty for all the detainees with a cut-off date ending August 2024 on production of an affidavit attested from court," it said.
The Apni Party will create a conducive atmosphere for long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.
The party also said it will work to restore the powers of the cabinet and chief minister, recently transferred to the Lieutenant Governor by the Centre.
It also promised to provide 500 units of free power per month per household in Kashmir during winter (October to March) and in Jammu during summer (April to September).
The Apni Party will provide four free LPG cylinder refills annually to every BPL and AAY family, it also added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail application

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on two-day visit to J&K starting from Srinagar

monkeypox

Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Security forces busts major underground terrorist hideout in J&K's Rajouri

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar in preparation for Assembly polls

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir party Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon