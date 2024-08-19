Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / J-K elections: Omar Abdullah to release National Conference manifesto today

J-K elections: Omar Abdullah to release National Conference manifesto today

The National Conference will release on Monday its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah,Omar

National Conference will release on Monday its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI: Photo/S Irfan)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Conference will release on Monday its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
The document will be released during a press meet by party vice-president Omar Abdullah in the presence of senior leaders, including members of its manifesto committee.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.
The National Conference had formed a committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister and senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather to draft the manifesto. The committee also included other senior leaders, including the party's Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.
The party had sought suggestions from the people for the manifesto, saying their submissions would be discussed and incorporated in the final document.
Mehdi had said the biggest issues for the party were the political and constitutional statuses of Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of the guarantees "snatched" from the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

News updates: Madhya Pradesh HC asks protesting doctors to return to work immediately

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J&K set for 3-phase polls, Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Poll booths on lakes, sp provisions for migrants to enhance voting in J&K

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Kept promise of shorter election period for polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq welcomes EC's move to advance J-K polls, hopes central rule to end

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election National Conference

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon