Revision process of electoral rolls in Jharkhand from Oct 27: Official

Apart from 1.28 crore male and 1.22 crore female voters, there are 378 third gender voters, the official said

Photo: ANI

The total number of polling booths in the state now stands at 29,521, up from 29,464 earlier, he said | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
The process of revision of electoral rolls in Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will commence from October 27, state chief electoral officer K Ravi Kumar said on Thursday.
A special drive to include members of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), sex workers and homeless in the electoral rolls will be launched from November 28.
Kumar said as part of the special drive from November 28 to December 3, names of transgenders, PVTGs, sex workers, voters aged over 80 years, specially abled persons, homeless people and those living in shelter homes will be included in the list.
The total number of polling booths in the state now stands at 29,521, up from 29,464 earlier, he said.
Apart from 1.28 crore male and 1.22 crore female voters, there are 378 third gender voters, the official said.
An advance form that can be filled by 6.59 lakh students, who are completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2024, to get included in the electoral rolls has been made available, he said.
"I appeal to the public to come forward and ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voters' list," Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electoral reforms Jharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

