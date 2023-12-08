Top Congress brass reviews poll defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Five days after the Congress lost Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the party's top leadership on Friday held separate meetings to asses the reasons for its humiliating defeats in the two states at the hands of the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present.

"Today, a meeting to review the election results of Chhattisgarh was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present in this meeting," the party said while sharing pictures of the review meeting on the election results of Chhattisgarh.

Later, AICC general secretary in-charge for Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja said they are dejected but not demoralised and would together contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and win. She said the party has not lost its vote share in the last five years and added it would carry out a detailed analysis on the poll results in the state.

"Today a review meeting related to the election results of Chhattisgarh was held, where everyone expressed their views. We lost the Chhattisgarh elections, but our vote percentage has not reduced. We have gained the trust of the public," she said.

"We are disappointed, but not in despair. In the coming times, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections together," she said.

Among the party leaders who attended the Chhattisgarh review meet were AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Congress screening committee head and observer Ajay Maken, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his former deputy CM T S Singh Deo and former ministers Tamradhwaj Sahu and PCC president Deepak Baij and other senior leaders.

In the Madhya Pradesh review meeting, AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala, PCC president Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and AICC screening committee head Jitendra Singh were present among other state leaders.