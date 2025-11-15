Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Jo jeeta wohi sikandar', says Maha CM Fadnavis on Bihar poll results

When the opposition parties were in power (in Bihar earlier), even they had an opportunity to implement various public welfare schemes. But they did not do so, he alleged

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday countered the criticism targeted at the NDA after its landslide victory in Bihar, by asserting that the one who wins becomes the emperor, and asked the Opposition to accept defeat, identify mistakes and introspect.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising two main constituents -- BJP and JD(U) --decimated the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of Congress, RJD and other parties, in Bihar on Friday to retain power. Speaking in Baramati on Saturday, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar wondered how the Election Commission allowed distribution of funds during the poll process in Bihar. He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which distributes money to a woman member of each family for setting up a business.

 

"The Election Commission should think if the money distribution (by the Bihar government) was correct," he said, raising concerns over the possible implementation of the Bihar template in future elections. When asked about Pawar's statement, Fadnavis said, "Aisa hain ki jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (the thing is that the one who wins becomes the emperor)." "After the defeat, one must accept the result, acknowledge the mistakes and engage in introspection. However, our Opposition does not want to do introspection," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

When the opposition parties were in power (in Bihar earlier), even they had an opportunity to implement various public welfare schemes. But they did not do so, he alleged.

"People liked the schemes we (NDA) undertook and they voted for us," he said.

To a query on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Bihar elections were not fair from the beginning, Fadnavis said until he introspects, his party will continue to face such humiliating defeats. Gandhi on Friday termed the Bihar assembly poll results as "truly surprising", and said they could not achieve victory in the election that was "not fair from the very beginning".

On the reports that the Congress was gearing up to contest the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai on its own, the CM said whether they (opposition parties) contest together or separately, what really matters is the trust Mumbai's citizens have reposed in the Mahayuti (alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP). "People have decided to elect Mahayuti's mayor...The way other parties want to contest elections is a matter of their choice," Fadnavis said.

Replying to a query about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said it could be aimed at discussing state-related issues. A controversy erupted last week over the alleged illegal sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune's Mundhwa area, reportedly worth around Rs 1,800 crore, which Opposition leaders claim was purchased by a company linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar for Rs 300 crore with a stamp duty waiver.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

