Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh inaugurates Model Library in Durg, organic C-mart

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the Model Library of the Advocates Association built at a cost of Rs 33,00,000 in Durg district

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated the Model Library of the Advocates Association, built at a cost of Rs 33 lakh in the District Court premises in Durg district.

He also performed the "Bhoomi Pujan" for the construction work of the old building of the Bar Room in Durg, at a cost of Rs 2.19 crore.

During the event, Advocate General of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Satish Chandra Verma, was present as a special guest.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Baghel said that at the time of his swearing-in, the Advocates Association had requested repairs for the library and the bar room.

Also Read: Under BJP, whoever goes to jail will not get bail: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

"I am happy that various demands related to the judicial system in Chhattisgarh have been fulfilled," he said.

The chief minister noted that everyone has a sense of fear in the current environment. "In the present environment, there is fear in everyone, but someone will have to come forward against it," he added.

CM Baghel also inaugurated the organic C-mart in Ganjpara Fort. Built at a cost of Rs 67 lakh, the organic C-mart will have facilities for the sale of organic produce produced by farmers. Of the 155 organic farms in Durg district, 60 produce fruits and vegetables. Until now, organic products worth Rs 1.78 crore have been sold through organic farms.

According to the state government, there are 1,200 farmers registered in the district who are engaged in organic farming.
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

